Cluckin’ Good Chicken and Barbecue, Knights of Columbus serve Christmas breakfast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’re dining-out options are limited on a holiday like Christmas. But one Sioux Falls restaurant opened its doors to customers this morning for a free breakfast.

Cluckin’ Good Chicken and Barbeque dished-up a free breakfast of pancakes and sausage. The restaurant works with the local Knights of Columbus to make sure everyone can enjoy a Christmas meal, whether they can afford one, or not.

“We’re on 10th Street so people see the open sign, there aren’t many open signs on Christmas morning and so they stop in, maybe didn’t even know we were here, so it’s just for anybody,” said John Schulte of the Knights of Columbus.

While the breakfast was free, customers could also donate money for the Knights of Columbus’s youth mission trips.