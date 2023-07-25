SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches were issued Tuesday night for much of KELOLAND.
Attached are cloud formation photos sent through our KELOLAND uShare: Courtesy of LaRissa Marie Donaldson, rural Ethan, SD
LaRissa Marie Donaldson-rural Ethan, SD
by: Cindy Bahe
