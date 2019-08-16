Closures for Sioux Falls Airshow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Airshow will bring some changes for drivers this weekend.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday several streets in Sioux Falls will be closed. A portion of the Bike trail will also be closed over the weekend.

The streets that will be closed are

North Industrial Avenue from West Blackhawk Street to West Algonquin Street

West Algonquin Street from Minnesota Avenue to North Industrial Avenue

A Avenue from North Russell Street Service Road to West Algonquin Street

North Russell Street Service Road from West Cherokee Street to the east side of the intersection with A Avenue

West Cherokee Street from Russell Street to North Russell Street Service Road

For public safety, the bike trail between North Russell Street and North Minnesota Avenue will be closed Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Sanford Sports Complex and the Elmwood Golf Course are also adjusting times during the airshow.

For more details about the airshow, visit the event’s website.