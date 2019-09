Police are only allowing staff through to the Avera Heart Hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Severe storms left behind damage across Sioux Falls.

That is having an impact on some businesses in the city.

Below is a list of closures we’ve received in the KELOLAND newsroom; we will update this as additional information comes in.

North Central Heart Institute – Closed

Avera Medical Group University Psychiatry Associates – Closed

Avera Medical Group Midwest Psychiatry Medicine – Closed

