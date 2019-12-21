Closs kidnapper: She was ‘terrified of me’

FILE- In this March 27, 2019, file photo, Jake Patterson appears for a hearing at the Barron County Justice Center, in Barron, Wis. Patterson convicted of kidnapping a Wisconsin girl and killing her parents told police after his arrest that he never thought Jayme Closs would escape because she was petrified, and that after holding her captive for two weeks, he believed he’d get away with his crimes, according to a transcript of a police interview that was released Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (T’xer Zhon Kha/The Post-Crescent via AP, Pool)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Associated Press) — A man who was convicted of kidnapping a Wisconsin girl and killing her parents told police after his arrest that he never thought Jayme Closs would escape because she was terrified of him.

A transcript of Jake Patterson’s interview with police was released Friday along with other documents in the investigation.

Patterson is serving a life sentence for the Oct. 15, 2018, kidnapping of Jayme and the murders of her parents, James and Denise Closs.

Patterson was arrested in January after Jayme escaped while he was away.

According to the transcript, he told police that he threatened to kill Jayme, and trusted that she wouldn’t try to leave.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.