Closing the digital divide

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – For some people across KELOLAND, getting internet access can be difficult.

Thursday, another step has been made to help close the digital divide, with the help of a fixed wireless service.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr scaled Midco’s 330-foot tower Thursday morning. Not just to get a view from up above, but to help bring better internet service to the surrounding area.

“We did a fixed wireless install, we put the antenna up on the tower about 110 feet, it’s a 330-foot tower, and the way fixed wireless works is it beams a signal out into a sector to other antennas that might be located on a house, barn, silo, something like that,” chief technology officer, Jon Pederson said.

Commissioner Carr says this is a way to see firsthand what it takes to connect rural communities across the country.

“It’s part of a broader effort we’re doing with the FCC to support with federal dollars, we’re adding millions of dollars in new funding to close the digital divide in South Dakota,” Carr said.

Always great to spend time in the air with Brandon – one of America’s best tower techs. Good to back with you in South Dakota! #CarrTrip pic.twitter.com/gVKAMuFLNa — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) September 5, 2019

By installing this today, Pederson estimates it will serve about 3-thousand addresses in the surrounding areas.

“More and more broadband access is required to do things like apply for jobs, shopping, etc., and so there’s a big group of folks out there that don’t have broadband access so the idea is to close that divide between the rural folks and the city folks,” Pederson said.

Carr says over the last year, the digital divide has been narrowed by about 20%.

So while today is a step in the right direction, there’s still a long ways to go.

“South Dakota in recent years, we’ve made good strides in narrowing that digital divide, but the work is not done by a far cry so it’s important to get Commissioner Carr out here, he has been a big part in transforming how the FCC puts these dollars out on the streets, out in the field,” U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson said.

Earlier this year Midco was given over $38 million to help bring service to North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota.