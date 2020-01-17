Closing at 7 p.m.: I-90 from Mitchell to Sioux Falls; I-29 from Sioux Falls to N.D. border

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Parts of Interstates 29 and 90 will close Friday evening.

The South Dakota Departments of Transportation and Public Safety says portions of the interstates will close to travel at 7 p.m.

Interstate 90, east and westbound, will be closed between Mitchell (Exit 332) and Sioux Falls (Exit 395)

Interstate 29, north and southbound, will be closed between Sioux Falls (Exit 84) and the North Dakota border

Blizzard warnings go into effect Friday night and remain in place throughout Saturday. Heavy snow on Friday has already made travel conditions hazardous in many locations.

Many highways are ice covered, snow-packed and slippery. Visibility ranges from one-quarter of a mile to zero.

Travelers are reminded that SDDOT crews will plow until early evening hours as conditions allow. After that, winter maintenance will be suspended and will resume about 5 a.m. the next morning, weather permitting.

If you must travel, the departments of Transportation and Public Safety recommend travelers also take the following steps.

Wear your seatbelt

Travel during the day

Drive with your headlights on (not daytime running lights) so you can be seen by other motorists from the front and rear

Don’t use cruise control on icy or snow-covered roads

Use highly traveled roads and highways

Keep family and friends informed of your travel schedule and route

Call 511 or visit safetravelusa.com for road conditions

Keep a winter weather survival kit in your car. The kit should include blankets, warm clothing, water, energy bars, a flashlight, a distress flag, a shovel and matches

Travel with a charged cell phone

Change travel plans as weather conditions warrant

If you do get stranded:

Stay in your vehicle

Run the engine and heater about 10 minutes an hour to stay warm

When the engine is running, open a window slightly to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Periodically clearing snow from the exhaust pipe will also help prevent carbon monoxide buildup

When it’s dark outside, turn on the interior light so rescuers can see you

Put up a distress flag, or spread a large colored cloth on the ground to attract attention from rescuers

