SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Your outfits can help you feel confident at work or just throughout your day. Friday and Saturday you have a chance to freshen up your wardrobe and support a good cause at the same time.

The Dress for Success Closet sale is underway this weekend at EmBe in downtown Sioux Falls.

Just by doing a little shopping, you’re supporting women in the community.

“You can come refresh your wardrobe at a very affordable price, and then in the mean time, it goes directly to the programming and work we do,” executive director of women’s programming, Megan Bartel said.

You can get deals on dresses, pants, shoes, and jewelry, plus much more. Local boutiques have also donated new clothing.

“It’s super affordable, shirts are $5, dresses are $5, I came home yesterday with two bags of clothes,” Bartel said.

As inflation increases, this can be the perfect place for people to save some money on some quality clothing.

“I feel like everywhere you go these days, everything is way more expensive and so being able to look good and feel confident and not spend a fortune on what you are wanting to wear, it is a no brainer to come here to do that,” Bartel said.

Volunteers play a role in making sure the event runs smoothly, helping women find what they are looking for.

Adeline Reiman is volunteering with her coworkers.

“Really empowering women and being a part of that is really important to us,” volunteer, Adeline Reiman said. “Like I said this is my first time here but having donated clothes, so it’s unique to be on the other side and mingle and walk with people shopping.”

An affordable shopping experience, that’s a win-win for all involved.

“Being able to have people take advantage of this day and financially support the work that we do, means everything to us,” executive director of women’s programming, Megan Bartel said.

The closet sale is Friday until 7:00 p.m. You can shop again Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and a bag sale from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m..