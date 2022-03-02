SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three houses on the west side of Sioux Falls were struck by bullets in a Tuesday afternoon drive-by shooting, according to police.

The incident, which the Sioux Falls Police Department is calling a weapons violation was reported at the daily police briefing Wednesday morning. Officer Sam Clemens said that at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, three houses in the 1500 block of West Greenway Street were struck by bullets.

Police say that witnesses reported seeing a white car and heard several shots.

One house was struck by a single bullet that did not enter the house. Another house was shot by two bullets, which entered the house, nearly hitting the two people inside. In the third house, police say there were several people, including a 4-year-old girl who was nearly struck by a bullet.

Police say no injuries were reported, and no motive has been ascribed to the shooting. Clemens says the department is working to get ahold of surveillance video from the area, but that police currently do not currently have any idea who is responsible.