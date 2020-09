DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews were called to a fire in Dell Rapids after a piece of construction equipment caught fire.

Dell Rapids fire responded to the area of 4th and Beach for reports of a fire.

A piece of equipment started on fire when a construction crew clipped a gas line. Crews managed the fire until the gas line was turned off. One home was evacuated as a precaution.

No one was hurt.