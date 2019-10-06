Climate activist Greta Thunberg visiting Dakota reservations

PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) — A 16-year-old climate activist who garnered international attention when she scolded world leaders at the United Nations is visiting American Indian reservations in the Dakotas to talk about oil pipelines.

Greta Thunberg is appearing at panel discussions on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota at 5 p.m. today and on the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota on Tuesday.

Red Cloud Indian School posted on its Facebook page today that the Lakota People’s Law Project is going to host what the school’s post calls a Youth Climate Activism Panel with Thunberg as well as Tokata Iron Eyes, a Red Cloud student.