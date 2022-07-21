SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cliff Avenue is still closed from 49th street to 56th street but the project manager with the City of Sioux Falls tells says the construction project is nearing 45% completion.

Sioux Falls Project Manager John Osman says crews are currently working on the foundation.

“We’ve got pretty much all of the underground work done, we’ve completed the lining of a 72 inch culvert underneath Cliff, we are finishing that up presently,” John Osman, Project Manager with the City of Sioux Falls said.

Marcus Westfield is part of one of the many contracting crews who has been doing the groundwork.

“We installed some gas main earlier- probably a couple weeks ago- and we’re here and have to lower it in some spots that way they can bring a big machine through and not worry about hitting our gas main,” Marcus Westfield, Q3 contracting said.

Osman says crews are on schedule to reopen part of the road in August right as school begins at nearby Lincoln High School.

“We will have one lane northbound and one lane southbound along Cliff Avenue so we…we will have access to the school,” Osman said.

As groundwork nears completion the next phase can get underway.

“It’s now a matter of grading, paving and finishing the project,” Osman said.

Construction is expected to be completed by November 15th.