Clearing the roads outside city limits

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The snow has kept snowplow crews busy all day. Minnehaha County plow drivers will wind down for the night at 7:00 pm Friday.

Mark Honerman put in a12-hour day behind the wheel of this truck. He works the southeastern part of the county.

As morning shifted into the afternoon, conditions started changing.

“A little bit heavier snow. A little bit stronger winds,” Minnehaha County Highway Department maintenance team member Mark Honerman said.

Minnehaha County Highway Superintendent Steve Groen says all 18 trucks are hitting the roads today.

“And then we will have everybody back at 6:00 a.m. tomorrow and work until the roads are clear,” Minnehaha County Highway Department superintendent Steve Groen said.

With plows out on the road, be sure to slow down and give them some space. Also remember to turn on your headlights.

“Besides other drivers seeing you it really helps our snowplows if you have your headlights on so they can see you through the snow cloud that’s being generated by the trucks,” Groen said.

Groen says there are about 700 lane miles for county crews to tackle.

It’s work that Honerman is passionate about.

“I love it. You’re by yourself and a lot of people waving and happy to see out there doing your job and it’s a really good time,” Honerman said.

Honerman planned on hitting his route at least four times Friday.

On top of plowing snow, county crews have been putting down salt treated with brine.

