Clearing snow of sidewalk corners in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Many sidewalks and streets are cleared up from the last big snow storm. However, some residential sidewalks might not be up to Sioux Falls city code when it comes to snow removal.

According to Chapter 96 of the City of Sioux Falls’ Code of Ordinances, people have to remove snow in an area that you might overlook.

This ordinance says that people who own property next to sidewalks that come to an end at an intersection are responsible for removing snow and ice up to the street’s edge.

Most of the sidewalk corners around Sioux Falls that I saw are cleared, but a few remain covered in residential areas.

