CLEAR LAKE, S.D. (KELO) — A Clear Lake man is behind bars this morning, charged with a sex crime.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says a felony arrest warrant was issued for 47-year-old David Starner on Friday.

Authorities say he was arrested without incident and taken to the Codington County Detention Center.

He is charged with 1st Degree Rape. His bond is set at 25,000 dollars cash only.