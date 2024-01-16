SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A week-long wave of snow, wind and frigid cold has crews with the City of Sioux Falls working around the clock.

Winter has made its presence felt over the past week, dumping 15 inches of snow on Sioux Falls, putting cleanup crews to the test.

“We typically see a storm last 10 to 12 hours, we’ll get it cleaned up. That one lasted 30 hours, then we got another one, and then we got this extreme cold,” Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen said.

Hansen says the sub-zero temperatures are taking a toll on equipment.

“We’ve already got equipment that’s gelling up. Our diesel fuel’s gelling up, even though we put additives in it; we’ll still continue to probably gel up,” Hansen said.

“Things are a little slower; the hydraulic fluid takes a long time to warm up. Things don’t react like it should; that’s pretty much the biggest problem that we’ve had is just the frigid temperatures,” lead mechanic Tanner Corbin said.

Temperatures are so cold that the metal edges on the motor graders become brittle and can shatter instead of wear.

“We’ve had edges go out, within an hour they come back because they’ve hit something on the road and then we have to replace those edges again,” Corbin said.

Corbin says the storm may be chewing up equipment, but the 12-hour days haven’t gotten the best of employees.

“Everybody knows what they sign up for when they come to work here; that this is what they might get, so morale really doesn’t take too huge of a hit. We all know that we’ve got a job to do and we serve the citizens of Sioux Falls, and we’re all proud to do it,” Corbin said.

Hansen says crews will continue to pick up snow, but need warmer temperatures to finish the job.

“I would say it’s probably going to be very difficult to peal that ice up now, and that’s probably just because it’s so cold. The equipment could probably do it, but it’s really going to take some force to pull that frozen snow off those sidewalks or streets,” Hansen said.

And now the wait begins.

If you’d like to stay up-to-date on the snow removal process during any winter storm in Sioux Falls, click HERE.