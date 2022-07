SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews are busy cleaning up downed branches and trees in just about every park in Sioux Falls.

That’s a lot of debris when you consider the city has 80 parks. You could hear the buzz of chainsaws all over town.

McKennan Park may have some of the oldest trees, so once again it was hit pretty hard and saw a lot of damage.

City crews had plenty of branches to haul away. They used an ATV to drag some of the bigger limbs so they could load them into dump trucks.