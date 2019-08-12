Cleanup Assistance Hotline will last until August 16

We’re learning from South Dakota Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster that the Cleanup Assistance Hotline is going to last until August 16.

It’s set up to help with cleaning up or clearing out debris which happened because of this year’s winter storm and flooding.

Also, with regard to the storms and flooding which have caused significant damage throughout the country during the first half of 2019. we know that there has been about $1.2 billion of damage in 24 states based on preliminary assessments of public infrastructure categories established by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The tally includes damage to roads and bridges, utilities, water control facilities, public buildings and equipment, and parks.

