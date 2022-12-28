SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A water line burst at a downtown Sioux Falls building on Christmas Day has meant two closed businesses and damage to six residential units. Zach Dickson lives in the Jones421 building, where he is also president of its condo association. Christmas Day here brought a Grinch of sorts.

“The fire suppression line burst on Christmas day at 6 p.m. and started pouring water down into the hallway of the second floor,” Dickson said.

He says six residential units as well as two businesses, Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen and Intoxibakes, suffered damage. The burst pipe was between the second and third floors.

“The worst of it was our ovens were taken out, we got them to work for an hour or two, but after that they just started shorting and they were not going to work, they won’t heat up,” Intoxibakes co-owner Holly Jorgenson said. “Otherwise we’ve just mostly got sheet rock damage and little things like our printer won’t work anymore.”

Jorgenson says the damage to their ovens is why they’re closed. But, true to the spirit of Christmas, her business could count on support.

“A bunch of people from upstairs came and helped us push water,” Jorgenson said. “We put buckets everywhere to try and capture everything that was falling.”

It was a similar Christmas Day story in the residences.

“It was amazing to see everyone clean up those places and make sure the water out,” Dickson said. “We had all the water out within five hours.”

Swamp Daddy’s posted on their Facebook page on Wednesday that their plan is to be open tomorrow.