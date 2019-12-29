Cleaning up wet snow and slush

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Of course with any significant snowfall comes the need for clean-up.

Here’s what that process has looked like in Sioux Falls today. We caught up with Dustin Hansen, street operations manager with City of Sioux Falls, to find out what he and crews have experienced as the city cleans up from this blast of snowy, slushy, wet snow.

“We basically have kind of been in alert mode since Friday night, we got mostly rain, we did have a little bit of a freezing rain event early Saturday morning that we had to go out and treat, but this is a long, drawn-out system” Hansen said.