SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Keeping the earth clean sometimes means having to do a dirty job. This weekend, the City of Sioux Falls is asking for the public’s hand in cleaning up the Big Sioux River Greenway.

While the Big Sioux River’s spillway is used for controlling overflow, it can’t prevent the overflow of trash that collects around it on the greenway.

“With some of the backwaters there that comes from down the spillway sometimes the trash and debris will collect there,” Parks Operations Manager Kelby Mieras said.

Mieras says this is most common after the water levels become low after intense rain.

“Usually after a big rain is when we see the most accumulation of trash and debris that washes in through the stormwater system,” Mieras said.

In an effort to tackle this mess, the City of Sioux Falls is hosting their 5th annual Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup.

“What’s really great is that the river is really low this year, so there’s more of the banks showing and so it’ll give us more access to any debris that is there,” Sustainability Coordinator Holly Meier said.

Meier says this is due to the little rain that’s accumulated this year. They haven’t been able to do the clean up in the past two years due to the major flooding at this time. But, even with better weather, there’s still a lot of ground to cover.

“We have nine sponsors of the event and they are going to be located at each of the nine locations for the clean up around the Greenway,” Meier said.

Meier goes on to say the sponsors are in charge of helping volunteers at the sites and passing out proper information and equipment. One of those teams will be Mieras and some members of the parks department.

“We’re going to support this endeavor by taking, essentially, all of the bags and recycling that has picked up along the river banks and disposing of it properly,” Mieras said.

Working together toward a cleaner, greener, community.

Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls

The clean up begins Saturday, October 10th at 9 a.m. and goes till noon. No registration is required to help out. You simply have to show up at one of the nine locations around the Big Sioux River.