Cleaning up several inches of snow in Western KELOLAND

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Following several inches of snow and high winds, Western KELOLAND is now cleaning up the streets.

He plowed out his and his mother-in-law’s driveway, now Max Wald is on his third project in the neighborhood.

“It’s kind of fun when you have the right tools, my father-in-law has a bobcat that he uses to plow so I got to play with that and then the four-wheeler with a plow on it so it’s more playing in the snow than it is work,” Wald said.

Ted Kirkendall says his snowblower is a great help. However, he’s still got some work to do.

“I’ve been out here about an hour, but I still have my back to do and a lot here to do too, but I’ll be out here for about three or four hours probably,” Kirkendall said.

With six to eight inches of snow in some spots, Rapid City crews are hard at work clearing the streets.

Darrell Shoemaker with the City says the high winds created some drifting issues.

“We were focused as usual on our emergency routes, our mainline areas, our hills, our bridges, the collector routes, we also got into the school routes early today,” Showmaker said.

Before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning the Rapid City Area Schools District made the call to cancel school due to the snowy weather you can see behind me here.

“With Rapid City’s large footprint we are seeing different depths of snow downtown versus out at the airport, versus West Rapid City and our crews are adjusting to that,” Shoemaker said.

So are one-man crews, like Wald, who will soon be on project number four.

Rapid City is declaring a downtown snow alert Tuesday night. People parked in the downtown area between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. are advised to move their cars.