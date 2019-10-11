Cleaning up from the first snow storm of the season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The first snow storm has left its mark in Western KELOLAND. Crews have been working day and night so people can get around. Crews have been working day and night so people can get around.

It might look like a bright sunny day out here in Rapid City but with the sun out and the wind blowing, the cold temperatures are making these roads slippery.

“We’ve got this wind blowing, gusts up to 30 miles per hour today which continues to push snow out onto the streets, which continues to cause a few ice issues,” Pfeifle said.

Crews worked through the night and into the morning to clear as many roads as they could.

“We always start with our main lines, emergency routes, collectors, hills and of course yesterday we had school so that was one of the first things we had of course,” Pfeifle said.

Today, crews are trying to take care of the snow drifts.

“It’s just a never ending battle with the wind. If you put material down then you have to be continually patrolling it,” Pfeifle said.

People like Julia Cahill, are still facing some setbacks from the storm.

“The roads are a little slick out here, we are not in an area that gets plowed very often because we are not right in city limits for Rapid City so that’s kind of tough,” Cahill said.

And this is only the beginning of the season.

“I think we are probably going to be getting more snow. This summer was a really wet summer, I think it’s just going to continue into the winter,” Cahill said.

Tough to see in Hoven | Elaine Erickson

Cat snowman in Hyde County. Courtesy: Sheryl Schurette.

Steve Oster

Terry Peak deer | Judy Lueders

Pelican Lake in Watertown | Clayton Davis

Leaves and snow falling at Pelican Lake | Clayton Davis

Willow Lake | John Sumpman

Downtown Sioux Falls snowflakes | Jessica Johnson

Lead | ushare

Finishing up lawn mowing in the snow | Brad Jones

Hail in Yankton on Thursday | Coraina Aguirre

Mobridge | Tammy Hoffmann

Rapid City / Sydney Thorson KELOLAND News

Rapid City / Sydney Thorson KELOLAND News

Rapid City / Sydney Thorson KELOLAND News

