Cleaning up after several rounds of snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Shovels and snowblowers are getting a lot of use these past few days as many parts of KELOLAND are getting hit with several rounds of the white stuff.

There are varying levels of cleanup taking place all over KELOLAND this Monday. Travel on county roads and interstates is either not advised or pretty dicey for drivers.

In Sioux Falls, people are busy clearing their driveways and sidewalks.

“Just trying to get ahead of some of the snow. I know we’ve probably got a little bit more coming but I thought if I get the morning off, I’ll go to work and then come back and see what happens tonight,” Greg Binstock said.

At least Binstock has some company while he shovels.

“This is Murphy. Italian Spinone Murphy but he’s camera shy,” Binstock said.

While he may not like the camera, Murphy loves the snow. That’s good because Binstock plans on clearing a path on more than just his property.

Greg Binstock: I’ve got a lot of neighbors that are out of town so taking care of some of the block here.

Matt Holsen: Being a good neighbor.

Greg Binstock: That’s what it’s all about right?

Mark Ibis needs to get to work but before he does, he’s breaking out the blower.

“It’s a lot easier to move it. It’s moving itself a little bit. Yesterday it was so thick and heavy. It was pretty nasty,” Ibis said.

Nasty and sometimes tough to get rid of but it can sure make for some pretty wintry scenes. Ibis says while cleaning up can get old, it’s part of living in the Midwest.

“It’s never any fun but we live in South Dakota don’t we?” Ibis said.

Both residents are hoping for a bit of a break before the next snow takes place in KELOLAND.