SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Storms featuring powerful winds have become a near monthly occurrence this spring and summer in Sioux Falls, and the damage left behind has businesses offering tree removal and cleanup especially busy.

Cleaning up after a storm has become an all too common sight in Sioux Falls.

“A lot of uprooted trees, a lot of big limbs down, small branches… just a lot of trees,” Landscape Garden Centers Project Manager Ashley Carlson said.

Ashley Carlson runs the maintenance crew at Landscape Garden Centers, and has been picking up after Mother Nature for 16 years.

“We don’t do a lot of it, but when a customer calls in and needs it done we are there to take care of them,” Carlson said.

“Unfortunately they’ve been out here more than we would like them to taking down another tree that’s fallen,” Sioux Falls resident Tamara Knecht said.

Tamara Knecht lives on the east edge of Sioux Falls and says this latest round of severe weather took its toll.

“A couple trees in the landscaping up here, some tops off of some evergreens, also lost an Aspen in the back and then just a lot of branches, just a lot of like debris everywhere in the neighborhood,” Knecht said.



“This is so unusual, this is not common,” Carlson said.

Carlson says this has been her busiest season since the tornado of 2019, and that no tree has been safe.

“No, nothing, everything goes. Everything from a small potted tree to a tree that’s 30 years old, everything goes. It’s free game it seems like this year,” Carlson said.

“Trees are coming down and we’re replacing them with new ones, but hopefully we’re getting done with the storms that are damaging, yeah,” Knecht said.

Winds in excess of 80 miles per hour left a path of damage across Sioux Falls. Click HERE to see pictures of storm damage from viewers across KELOLAND.