Cleaning air conditioners as temps rise in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND is heating up and that means air conditioners will start breaking down.

People are already being proactive and getting their AC units cleaned before 90-degree weather hits. Routine maintenance can run you $99 but it could save you even more in the long run if an emergency repair is needed. Waterbury Heating and Cooling expects to be very busy over the next few weeks.

“Absolutely. We’re going to be busy for the next couple of weeks just trying to get caught up from the next heat wave,” Grady Fortuna said.​​

Fortuna says being proactive cuts down on emergency calls during a heat wave.