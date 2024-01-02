CLAY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam.

The office is getting reports from people in the area claiming they have received calls from “Officer Brian O’Connell” who claims to be with the Sheriff’s Office.

The scammer is attempting to collect on PPP Loans that he claims the person receiving the call owes.

Avoid giving any personal information over the phone if you do not initiate the call, do not pay over the phone using gift cards, and always take the time to verify who you are speaking with.