Local News

Classroom to Careers program coming to Washington High School

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 06:21 PM CDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 02:27 AM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - This fall, Classroom to Careers will give Washington High School students the chance to earn dual credits for free. The classes will be taught by an instructor from Southeast Technical Institute. 

"Next year we have slots for 25 students, and what's different about this program is the coursework will be offered at Washington High School as a pilot, so students don't have to leave their high school to earn that dual credit opportunity," said Teresa Boysen, assistant superintendent of academic achievement for the Sioux Falls School District. 

Sanford Health, First Premier Bank and the City of Sioux Falls are financing dual-credit scholarships and textbooks. They will also pay for a "career developer."

"That career developer will work with local businesses to provide opportunities for job shadows, internships, and really identify the students' strengths and where their areas of interest are to get them out into the field," Boysen said.

The program is for juniors and seniors who might not have had the same chance for education after high school. 

"We want to have students see themselves as a post-secondary student," Boysen said. "They might not realize they can do this, and this gives them the success in their high school, in a college-level course right alongside their high school coursework."  

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates