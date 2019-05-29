Classroom to Careers program coming to Washington High School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - This fall, Classroom to Careers will give Washington High School students the chance to earn dual credits for free. The classes will be taught by an instructor from Southeast Technical Institute.

"Next year we have slots for 25 students, and what's different about this program is the coursework will be offered at Washington High School as a pilot, so students don't have to leave their high school to earn that dual credit opportunity," said Teresa Boysen, assistant superintendent of academic achievement for the Sioux Falls School District.

Sanford Health, First Premier Bank and the City of Sioux Falls are financing dual-credit scholarships and textbooks. They will also pay for a "career developer."

"That career developer will work with local businesses to provide opportunities for job shadows, internships, and really identify the students' strengths and where their areas of interest are to get them out into the field," Boysen said.

The program is for juniors and seniors who might not have had the same chance for education after high school.

"We want to have students see themselves as a post-secondary student," Boysen said. "They might not realize they can do this, and this gives them the success in their high school, in a college-level course right alongside their high school coursework."