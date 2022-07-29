SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A long line of classic cars is rolling into Sioux Falls this weekend, and each vehicle is available for purchase.

There’s no shortage of horsepower making its way into the Sioux Falls Convention Center in advance of Saturday’s Classic Car Auction.

“It’s an opportunity for buyers and sellers to come together inside of a great big, huge, wonderful building and buy and sell classic and collector cars,” Classic Car Auction Group co-owner Craig Gould said.

About 100 classic and collector vehicles will make their way across the red carpet.

“Everything from a 1925 Model T Depot Hack all the way up to a 2001 Chrysler Prowler with 4,000 miles on it,” Gould said.

“2001 Mulholland Edition which is really rare,” Sioux Falls resident Chuck Wiese said.

Sioux Falls resident Chuck Wiese doesn’t own this Prowler but has close ties to the family that does, and is lending a hand.

“In a collection of a good friend of mine and unfortunately he passed away and his wife had no interest in the cars so I’ve been helping her getting them sold,” Wiese said.

About 70% of the cars that hit the auction block at the inaugural event actually sold. This year, there’s a larger inventory, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

“We’ve got a 1988 Ford Bronco II over there that’s just an absolute cream puff that somebody had in high school, and maybe they can’t afford the $80-, $90,000 Corvette, or however much it might do for, but they remember that Bronco II when they were in high school,” Gould said.

And the full lineup of cars will be on display for buyers and non-buyers alike.

“An auction is a wonderful, upbeat live experience and it’s just a great time,” Gould said.

“I think they do a good job with this auction and we’ll see if they can get this sold for us,” Wiese said.

The Classic Car Auction starts Saturday morning at 10:00.