Classes teach older adults about avoiding falls and staying active

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Independent living residents at Prairie Creek Lodge are learning more about staying active and reducing falls.

When getting older, falling becomes more of a concern in everyday life.

A Matter of Balance class is helping people become more educated about how to avoid falls and stay active, through discussion classes and exercises, such as marching in place and stretching.

“In the past year and a half, we’ve had a tough year and people being confined to their homes, this is a class to help residents or older adults become more active and giving them the right tools and opportunities to become more active,” said Taryn Siemonsma-Garry, activities and wellness supervisor.

These classes help the older population feel more confident when it comes to living alone.

“I think it will give us a little more mental attitude towards physical fitness, rather than just running off with our mind what we should be doing, this will be kind of a schedule thing that we can maybe continue on with and do it together,” said Dennis and Charlen Larson, Independent Living residents.

By having the class in a group setting, they are able to learn from the experiences of others.

“It fun to hear all the other people talk and tell what they have experienced and how they’re trying to deal with if it’s an inability or whatever to do with physical activities. Sometimes they fall they say the reason they fell is the bone broke before they fell and that’s what caused them to fall. So maybe we can have something that would make it better, stronger, so that we won’t have a fall,” the Larsons said.

The Larsons encourage others to give the class a chance.

“Try it, do it, I think it would be a good idea for them. So much of us, what we know about physical activity is just what we’ve done, so having a scheduled type thing like this is a scheduled program would help. And you learn how to do it the safe way,” they said.

The Matter of Balance classes are offered in different locations throughout the community and are available for anyone. You can learn how to get involved or sign up for a class through Sanford Health.