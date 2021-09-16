Classes cancelled Thursday at Vermilion High School after fire

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Classes at Vermillion High School are cancelled for the day, following a fire in a chemistry room.

Crews were called to the high school about 6:30 Thursday morning for a fire alarm.

Authorities found a small fire in the chemistry room storage area.

Due to the location and chemicals involved, the Sioux Falls Fire hazardous materials team was called in to help.

Everyone inside the building was able to make it out safe. School staff will release information about Friday’s schedule soon.

