SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame recently unveiled its list of 2022 inductees. Among the 15 names is Doug Clark.

Doug Clark picked up a checkered flag for the first time more than four decades ago.

“I started flagging at Hartford Speedway in 1979,” South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame Inductee Doug Clark said.

He quickly became a fixture at tracks from Hartford to Huron to Fairmont, Minnesota, where he’s part of the Hall of Fame. In fact, Clark is a member of four Halls, with the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame making five.

“That’s kind of a big one to me,” Clark said.

Clark is only the second inductee for motorsports, joining longtime friend Doug Wolfgang.

“He says, you hang with me son and I’ll make a star out of you, so I guess I’ve got to give him some of the credit too,” Clark said.

Clark racked up a few other honors along the way.

“I kind of think I was the first black flagman in the United States, so I kind of hold it, and I know I’m the only black flagman with one eye (laugh),” Clark said.

He lost vision in one eye at age ten or eleven when the pitchfork he was using broke and hit him in the eye.

“A lot of people said I don’t know how you could do it but once you get used to that type of thing and how not to miss stuff or judge stuff, you get used to it and go on with your life,” Clark said.

Clark called it a career in 2019. His son, Justin, is now the flagman at Huset’s and Knoxville.

“Really proud of him. He does a good job. People are always telling me that I did a good job teaching him, well people don’t realize he’s been with me for 47 years I think it is now and he was at all the big races so if he wasn’t learning something, he wasn’t paying attention,” Clark said.

Asked if he misses being on the flag stand…

“Not really. It’s a lot less stress, but as long as people see me walking around they still say hi and respect me, so that’s good enough for me,” Clark said.

“Doug has commanded that respect over the years and still does today, even though he’s not on the flag stand and it means a lot for our track and for the other tracks that he’s still involved with and it’s a great attribute and very well deserved,” Huset’s Speedway General Manager Doug Johnson said.

Clark still volunteers at Huset’s and Knoxville.

The 69-year-old will be inducted into the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday, September 25th at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.