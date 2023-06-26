CLARK COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Clark County Sheriff’s office posted a 15-hundred dollar reward for information on a recent shooting of a 2-month-old colt.

Police suspect the shooting happened sometime between June 9 and June 11.

The colt was found shot by a large bore rifle along 432nd Avenue in Clark County.

Witnesses report hearing loud gunshots and then seeing a blue Ford pickup speeding away.

Authorities ask if you can check any security cameras in the area.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 1 (641) 342-2914.