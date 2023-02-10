CLARK COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Clark County man, who was wanted for kidnapping, is now behind bars in South Dakota.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jeffrey Yexley was arrested in Minnesota. He was booked into the Codington County jail Thursday night.

An arrest warrant was issued nearly a month ago after he was accused of taking 9-year-old Brooklyn Ford from a school in Bradley, South Dakota.

According to court records, Yexley was involved in a custody case involving Ford.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found safe and has since been returned to her “legal parent.”

Yexley appeared in a Minnesota courtroom this week on a misdemeanor case from last year. He also faces charges in Day County from January 3rd after a traffic stop that turned up drugs.