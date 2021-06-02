Civic Center in RC on the search for workers as the new Summit Arena is scheduled to be open in October

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, soon-to-be-called The Monument is still looking for over a hundred seasonal and full-time employees. With the new arena finishing up construction this October, the search for workers is crucial.

Regardless of the rough weather, the COVID-19 pandemic, or the lack of employees, the new Summit Arena is right on schedule to be finished in four months.

“Can’t say it wasn’t an impact at all but it was an impact that we dealt with in the process,” Heitsch said.

Tracy Heitsch the Deputy Facility Director with the Civic Center says crews are currently working on interior and exterior projects of the $130-million arena.

“One of the things we are really excited about with this arena is it gives us a lot of diversity and opportunity. We can size it down, size it up, do half house, do floor events, do mega-events encompassing every seat in the house allowing us a lot of different opportunity for premium spaces and lots of offerings that our community hasn’t ever seen before,” Heitsch said.

However, all those events need staff to cover them. The Director of Corporate Sales and Marketing, Priscilla Dominguez, says the Civic Center is looking to hire everything from bartenders and ticket scanners to management level positions. You can apply for any of these jobs on their website.

“Everywhere that you can imagine we need help. So we’ve been reaching out, trying to do things. Obviously through social media, everything that everyone else is doing, adjusting pay scales to meet things. We are really anticipating the opening of our new arena so we’d like to get people in, trained, and ready to roll before October,” Dominguez said.

While the search is on for employees, Dominguez says the Civic Center will be open.

“We’re definitely feeling the crunch but we have a great team here at the Monument that does exist. We’re just going to roll with the punches, we’re going to figure out what works best and we are all going to be running around working hard,” Dominguez said.

On July 1st the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center will be changing its name to the Monument.