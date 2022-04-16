SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday was the start of the Sioux Falls citywide Spring clean-up.

Residents can get rid of yard clean-up for free just south of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds at 100 North Lyon Boulevard.

The drop-off site closed at 5 p.m. Saturday but will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Then next week, Monday through Saturday, you can drop off your yard cleanup from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For a list of items accepted at the drop-off site, visit the City of Sioux Falls Facebook page or call 605-367-8162.