City’s free dump passes have been delayed due to COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With more people working from home these days, you may be taking the opportunity to do some spring cleaning.

But if you live in Sioux Falls and have been waiting for the city’s free dump pass to the landfill, you’re going to need to wait a little longer due to COVID-19.

Kain Koepp, who is a construction worker, is unloading a lot of junk at the city landfill.

“Some pieces of plywood, siding, and drywall things like that,” Koepp said.

He typically uses the city’s free dump pass every year, but not this year.

“You been looking for it? Still waiting, we always take advantage of the city free dump pass,” Koepp said.

The city decided not to send out the dump passes early this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With COVID-19 we got together as a team and to help minimize any exposure to COVID-19 with our scale staff and our residents utilizing our public drop-off area, we decided to push off the landfill passes,” City Landfill superintendent Donny Kuper said.

City landfill superintendent Donny Kuper says people will still get their passes starting in July and you’ll be able to use them until the first week of December.

“You’ll still have time to bring out your items, but it’ll go into the colder months, so you might be a little chilly in the colder months when you come out but it’s still a good program,” Kuper said.

Even though people haven’t been able to use their free dump passes yet, Kuper says the landfill has been busy.

“We were seeing anywhere from 800 to 1,100 customers coming in on a Saturday and typically we would see 500 to 600 customers coming in,” Kuper said.

He thinks the numbers have a lot to do with the pandemic.

“Based on COVID people staying home cleaning up things and needing something to do I guess,” Kuper said.

The landfill accepts just about everything and anything considered junk or waste, except hazardous waste or electronics.

Those items can be dropped off at the City’s Household Hazardous Facility.