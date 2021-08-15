City wants feedback on trash bin placement in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the next few weeks, the city of Sioux Falls is talking trash and it wants your feedback. It all has to do with where you place your garbage cans.

When it comes to placing a trash bin, in Sioux Falls believe it or not, there’s a right way and a wrong way.

Gary Messerli does it the right way.

“I put the trash in the basket and every Tuesday they come and get it,” Messerli said.

They’ come and get it, by your house, not by the curb.

A lot of customers like to set the bins out by the street to make it easier for the haulers, but that’s against city ordinance and the city wants to remind you of that.

Now the city wants everyone to know it’s back to operating under the original ordinance.

“Which is residents need to keep their containers in an inconspicuous place next to their building and the haulers will come up and get the containers themselves to take them to the truck to dump them,” Environmental Services Manager with the City of Sioux Falls, Josh Peterson said.

“During COVID, we asked them to bring the containers out to the end of the driveway, just because the haulers themselves were having some staffing issues with COVID and they were short on drivers and it was also a little bit of safety thing for people as well to have some distance, so people weren’t coming up to people’s homes,” Peterson said.

The city has notified all garbage haulers to remind their customers of the right way. Haulers may not like it, because it requires a little more work and time, but it could change.

The city is asking residents to participate in an online survey about their garbage.

“We just want to know what’s important to people, so we can take that information and look at our ordinances and make revisions to make sure we are serving citizens the way they want to be served,” Peterson said.

And if that requires people to set the trash out by the curb, Messerli says so be it.

“I wouldn’t have any problem doing that, if that’s the requirement,” Messerli said.

If you’d like to fill out the survey, click here.