City swimming pools to stay closed for 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — At an outdoor news conference Monday morning, the city of Sioux Falls announced public pools will remain closed this summer.

With the continued spread of COVID-19, city leaders say they’d need to hire additional staff just to make sure pools are meeting CDC guidelines.

Children who would have been eligible for a free pool pass, could have free access to the zoo and Washington Pavilion instead.

This summer you can expect to see the library mobile stopping in more neighborhoods, along with more hydrant parties. Sioux Falls Parks and Rec Director Don Kearney said the city is teaming up with the Great Plains Zoo, the Washington Pavilion and Siouxland Libraries to provide additional programing and entertainment options for kids because the pools will be closed.

Kearney noted people can still cool off on hot summer days by using garden hoses, backyard pools or traveling to area lakes with swimming beaches.

Siouxland Libraries announced the 2020 Summer reading program will be “Imagine your story.”

The Washington Pavilion announced the science center will open in June. Darrin Smith said the building will have measures in place to follow CDC guidelines and there will be limited capacity.

The Great Plains Zoo will also limit the number of guests it allows each day. The zoo plans to open on Wednesday and people can reserve time slots to come to the zoo. Each day the zoo plans to reevaluate capacity and how to improve the experience.

