SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Some of the snow that fell in Sioux Falls this week is starting to migrate to the city street department.

Trucks picking up snow are dumping their loads onto this pile off of North Cliff Avenue.

It remains to be seen if this winter’s pile will ever measure up to the massive mounds that grew from last year’s record snow. Those piles didn’t completely melt until well into June.