SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls has eight different neighborhoods in the city that are considered food access priority areas — or food deserts. That means those areas have limited access to affordable and nutritious food.

Wednesday the City introduced a new initiative through the Eat Well Grant Program that hopes to tackle the issue of food insecurity in Sioux Falls.

A 2022 community health assessment found more than 8% of people in the Sioux Falls area are food insecure. That’s why the city started the Eat Well Grant Program.

“People’s income, age, occupation, what they do, their background, where they live in our community, shouldn’t determine whether they have access to healthy and affordable food,” Dr. Charles Chima, public health director for the City of Sioux Falls

Wednesday, the city announced $250,000 from the Eat Well Grant Program is going to Sioux Falls Thrive for the start-up of the Eat Well Mobile Market.

“Shoppers will find items like fresh produce, meat and dairy products and other staples. Anything you would find in a normal grocery store,” Michelle Erpenbach, president of Sioux Falls Thrive, said.

Here’s an example of a mobile market in Minneapolis. Erpenbach says the hope is to have a bus like this rolling through the streets of Sioux Falls by the fall giving people in food deserts the opportunity to buy healthy groceries.

“The initial location and target populations will be in the Cliff and Benson area,” Erpenbach said. “Subsequent neighborhoods, place that we’ll go after that will be determined a lot by what the neighborhoods kind of ask for, what we prove and really what the advisory board learns from the data.”

Ten organizations will be on the advisory board for the mobile market including Feeding South Dakota, Fair Market and the Sioux Falls Food Co-Op.

“Coming together to ensure equitable access to regular, reliable, healthy, affordable retail grocery items for low income, low access neighborhoods in Sioux Falls,” Erpenbach said.

Erpenbach says the mobile market shelves will be stocked with reclaimed grocery items and SNAP benefits will be accepted.

Erpenbach says depending on how the pilot program goes, permanent locations of the Eat Well Mobile Market could develop in the future.

If you’d like to learn more about helping the Eat Well Mobile Market, you can reach out to Sioux Falls Thrive.