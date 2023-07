SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sturgis will use its “Winged-S” logo to mark the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Sturgis mayor Mark Carstensen said in a city news release that wings are a sign of freedom in the Sturgis area, just like the sound of motorcycles throughout the Black Hills.

The city’s logo is the only official logo for the annual rally.

This year’s rally is August 4- 13.