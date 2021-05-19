City says construction of huge Amazon Fulfillment Center going smoothly

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Progress is being made on the largest building ever built in the state of South Dakota. Amazon is building a giant fulfillment center on the northwest edge of Sioux Falls. The building is 5 stories high and more than 3 million square feet of usable space.

To give you an idea of just how big that is consider this.

It’s almost 3 times the square feet of usable space at the Empire Mall and 10 times the space of the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

“Wow, never had anything like this before,” said Butch Warrington, the Chief Building Services Official for the city of Sioux Falls.

“It is a great time to be involved in a project like this and I’m glad I’m here for it.”

According to Warrington the city has been a part of the project since its inception.

“We still do inspections just like any building like a homeowner’s deck or small office building or whatever the case may be, we still have to do inspections. Now this one has what they call special inspectors that go out and do some of it that we aren’t capable of,” said Warrington.

He says so far everything on the sight is going smoothly. Contractor, Ryan Companies, out of Minnesota has done many other projects like this. The cost of other Amazon buildings of this size is estimated at around 200-million dollars. The same price Amazon has said it plans to invest in the Sioux Falls project. It’s unclear if recent price hikes in steel and lumber will impact that bottom line.

KELOLAND News reached out to Amazon, and while they tell us they don’t have any updates on the construction, they say “We are proud of the investments we’ve made in South Dakota.”

Those investments could turn into a thousand full time jobs by the time the center opens in 2022. Amazon is already advertising for some Sioux Falls positions. One ad says warehouse team members will earn up to $15.50 an hour and warehouse associates $21 an hour.