City, Sanford and Avera collaborating child care options

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A city-wide Child Care Cooperative has been established to help offer child care for health care workers and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, Avera, Sanford and the City of Sioux Falls announced parents could call the number (605) 338-8061 or visit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire’s website. The phone line will be answered between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The child care options are not available for the general public, only patient-facing health care workers and first responders.

The community partners are:

Boys and Girls Club

Brandon Valley School District

Dell Rapids School District

EmBe

Harrisburg School District

Kids, Inc.

Lutheran Social Services

Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools

Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools

Sioux Falls School District

Tea Area School District

YMCA

“Frontline health care workers and first responders are needed at their workplace during this outbreak. Due to closings of schools and daycares, we have the resources within our city to help them. I’m very proud that we are able to collaborate for the good of our city,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

