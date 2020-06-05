City preparing for mosquito season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it feels like summer snuck up on you, you’re not the only one. A majority of us spent part of winter and spring quarantined. Now, we’re itching to get outside. But, if you don’t protect yourselves, you’ll be itching even more. Mosquito season is here.

After months of hanging in there through the COVID-19 pandemic, Brianne Sprinkel is ready to get outside and hang out with her friends.

“It’s kind of nice to get outside and get out of the home,” Sprinkel said.

Friday was the perfect June afternoon to hammock in Tuthill Park.

“Just get some fresh air. It really helps with your mental health, breathing fresh air makes my anxiety go down,” Sprinkel said.

Of course, they’re not the only ones outside because mosquitoes are back.

“We sprayed bug spray, so in this area, it hasn’t been too bad. I definitely, we came out here last week and it was way worse,” Sprinkel said.

“We want people to know mosquitoes don’t care if there’s a pandemic. They’re going to be around,” Denise Patton, health program coordinator with the City of Sioux Falls Vector Control, said.

Denise Patton says we haven’t had much wet weather, so the biting mosquitoes aren’t as bad. However, disease-carrying mosquitoes love the hot weather we’ve had.

“It’s a little early for us to start seeing disease. We wouldn’t likely have it circulated in the mosquito population at this point,” Patton said.

Brady: “I believe this has been cleared up, but for our viewers who might wonder anyway, can mosquitoes spread COVID-19?”

Patton: “They cannot. At this point, no research is indicating that’s a fear or something they’re worried about.”

Which is good news. However, don’t forget to wear bug spray and protect yourselves from mosquitoes.

“I hope you can go outside and get some relief from the tough times going on,” Sprinkel said.

Patton says her department could start spraying as early as next week.