SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The battle for the streets of Sioux Falls began this morning after the heavy snow started falling, and early on, it looked like mother nature was the winner. Plows couldn’t keep up and even emergency snow routes became clogged with snow and stuck cars, like the section of East 10th Street and Cliff Avenue. Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen says the outskirts of town have been the worst. Portions of Marion Road and Arrowhead Parkway have been almost impassable at times. The amount of snow falling is the biggest challenge.

“Emergency routes, you know, we had them all cleared at 4 a.m., then we started getting this heavy snow after that, so it just the constant around the clock going on these emergency routes, but the residentials are going to be tough to get out of,” said Hansen.

All day, the street department command center’s been coordinating efforts to keep the streets clear.

Even plow drivers haven’t been able to make it out of their neighborhoods, so plows are going to get them. Low visibility and iced-up windshields are creating problems for both plow drivers and people trying to get to and from work. Logan Rumm of Eastgate Towing has been busy rescuing driver after driver.

“Stay home if you can, parking lots people get stuck in parking lots everywhere. If you can avoid it stay home, don’t come out,” said Rumm.

When we caught up with him, Rumm towed a car belonging to Paseuth Philthilath and his wife. She got stuck, and he came to oversee the tow.

“This is probably the worst one I’ve seen, and I’ve been here 26 years,” said Philthilath.

He was surprised more businesses haven’t called off work. We saw people using 4-wheel drives to help other cars stuck in the snow. Even all-wheel drive cars and crossovers have been having a hard time because they don’t have enough clearance for this storm.

“Every storm is different, and it is frustrating, and you are tired. We’ve just come off multiple 12-hour days against you just got to keep the spirits up and continue to push through.”

Tom Hanson: Talk about some of the guys not being able to get in. What are you going to do?

“What we are looking at is potentially getting hotel rooms for some of those drivers that live out of Sioux Falls, but individuals who have to come in the next hour to two hours, we are going to look at sending some of our plow trucks out, plowing their streets open, picking them up and giving them rides to work,” Rumm said.

“So again, if you don’t have to travel or go to work today, please stay home,” said Hansen.

Hansen says they will get to residential streets as soon as possible, but clean up of this storm will be longer than most.