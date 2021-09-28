City park restrooms closed due to vandalism in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Brookings is closing all public restrooms within park facilities due to vandalism.

The Brookings Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department says the vandalism has been happening over the last two weeks in many of the city park restrooms.

Staff will only unlock the restrooms when there is a scheduled event at a park. Sexauer Park restrooms will remain available for campers.

If you know who has been vandalizing the park restrooms, you’re asked to contact the Brookings Police Department or Parks and Rec at (605) 697-8331 or the Brookings Police Department at (605) 692-2113.