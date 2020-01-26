City Ordinance 96: Who clears snow off sidewalks leading up to intersections?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Many people around Sioux Falls are done clearing their driveways and sidewalks from last week’s snow storm, but could there be an area you missed?

Winter in the Midwest usually means a lot of shoveling, but when it comes to clearing the sidewalks of the snow, there’s one City ordinance that some people might not know about.

Snow on sidewalks up to the street’s edge might not be something you think about all the time. However, Chapter 96 of the City Ordinance states that it is the responsibility of some property owners or people who possess the property.

This ordinance says that people who own property next to a sidewalk that comes to an end at an intersection or at a crosswalk are responsible for removing snow and ice up to the street’s edge.

In other words, if you own property at a corner that is next to a sidewalk, it’s your duty to remove the snow and ice from the sidewalk up to the street.

But why is it important to have those sidewalk corners cleared off?

Piled up snow on the corners of sidewalks could make it difficult for people trying to cross the street as they try to maneuver through slim foot paths, like this one. However, for people in wheelchairs or with walkers, it could make the trip across the street even harder.