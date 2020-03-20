1  of  11
City officials urge public to continue practicing social distancing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As we start the weekend, Sioux Falls city officials are urging everyone to continue practicing social distancing.

“The reason I’m really forceful on this, it’s unfortunate that I continue to see and hear of businesses that aren’t taking this seriously enough, who aren’t adjusting their business models or business practices, who are open for business as usual,” Sioux Falls Mayor, Paul TenHaken said.

As of this morning, city officials said there was no documented community spread.

“We can’t get into a false sense of security because we don’t have community spread yet, the reason we are not seeing the factual evidence of community spread is because we are doing what we are doing,” public health director, city of Sioux Falls, Jill Franken said.

Franken says everyone needs to continue social distancing, hand washing, and other safety protocols.

“Could we be that community that gets so lucky that we don’t end up with community spread, I don’t think so, I don’t think that’s a reality for us,” Franken said. “If we can mitigate the spread and have it be slower, and leveled off, flattening of that curve, any of us that are impacted, or do come into contact with this virus, and end up needing to be in the hospital, that we have the capacity in our hospital to care for us, that’s what we need to be doing right now,” said.

Franken also reiterated that there is no vaccine for COVID-19. Mayor Tenhaken also announced the One Sioux Falls fund to help people impacted by the pandemic has reached more than $1 million.

