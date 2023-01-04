SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials with the city of Sioux Falls are asking for patience.

During a Wednesday news conference at City Hall, officials said cleanup will take time throughout the city after more than a foot of snow fell in the past two days on top of what snow has already fallen in December.

Officials that spoke about the city cleanup were Mayor Paul TenHaken, Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen, Police Chief Jon Thum, Capt. Jeff Garden and Emergency Manager Regan Smith.

TenHaken said patience will be the theme of the snow cleanup. He said the snow is heavy and there’s not a lot of places to put all the snow.

Hansen said city crews have been on 12-hour shifts since the middle of December and more than 200 people, including contractors, have been working to clear streets.

“Our emergency routes are our No. 1 priority,” Hansen said. Crews started plowing Zone 3 at 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

The goal is to have all the streets cleared by noon Thursday. You can follow progress on the city’s website.

“I would say patience is the keyword with this event,” Hansen said. “It’s going to take us a while to clean this up.”

Hansen said he believes there’s more than 20 inches in some areas of the city.

“We could be picking up snow for the next three to four weeks in the city,” Hansen said. “There’s so much out there.”

Garden said police will start issuing tickets in Zone 2 and Zone 1. Police said drivers need to be patient and snow piles will narrow roads.

“Look around and please watch for emergency services,” Garden said. “Give them plenty of room if they need to get around you.”

Chief Thum said it was a busy day for police, fire and EMS.

“Our system worked and our plans worked,” Thum said.

Thum said many people did follow the no-travel advisory.

“You see people helping people,” Thum said. “It’s a great time to be a great neighbor.”

Thum said people need to be patient with tow truck drivers as well.

Smith said metro communications handled 194 stranded vehicles between the city, Lincoln and Minnehaha County and 87 were left unoccupied. There were 27 non-injury crashes and three injury crashes.

Smith said a lot of ambulances were getting stuck and then fire crews and a street plow would join an ambulance while responding to a call.

Some essential city employees were housed in hotel rooms overnight. Smith said people should clear 3 feet around fire hydrants.

TenHaken said a plow driver with the county died from a health event while doing his work.

“I would ask people to keep that family in their prayers,” TenHaken said. “We’re in a challenging time for small businesses.”

He called on people to support small businesses and follow the city website for more updates.

Thum said the snow creates a lot of work for everybody.

“Slow down, common sense and error on the side of yielding,” Thum said. “These side streets, visibility decreases at intersections.”

Thum said police worked with street departments if they really needed to get somewhere.

“Nobody wants to be the individual who gets stuck,” Thum said.